Man tied up and locked in storage room in Calgary home invasion: police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has shared a picture of a man they believe is linked to an armed home invasion in Canyon Meadows Tuesday night.

In a news release Friday police said two suspects forced their way into an apartment in the 11600-block of Elbow Drive S.W. around midnight on April 13.

According to CPS, the two men were carrying handguns, and once inside the apartment, tied up the resident and stole a number of items including, “jewelry, bank cards, computers and cryptocurrency keys that allow access to financial accounts.”

“The victim was forced to provide his PIN numbers to the suspects before being confined to a storage room,” police said.

In the release, police explain the victim was able to “free himself” after the suspects left, and called 911.

CPS said a short time later a man unknown to the victim went to an ABM in the community of Crescent Heights and withdrew money using the victim’s bank card.

Police have shared a photo of the suspect from that ABM near the intersection of 12 Avenue and Centre Street N, and are asking for help identifying him.

According to police the alleged victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 and/or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.