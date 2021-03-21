Menu

Economy

Bitcoin beware: Police say scams on the rise

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 1:07 pm
Broken representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays binary digits, are seen in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017.
Broken representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays binary digits, are seen in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Winnipeg police are once again warning about Bitcoin scams.

Investigators say a large number of Manitobans have fallen victim to various scams that involve sending Bitcoin through ATMs.

They say you should never send money, pay bills or even use a Bitcoin ATM unless you are familiar with what Bitcoin is.

Typically, these scams involve someone calling you and pretending to be a bill collector or a representative from the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Officers say scammers will say you owe money and ask for payment through a Bitcoin ATM, which are available at many stores around the city.

The CRA says they never ask for and do not accept Bitcoin as payment.

In 2019, Bitcoin scammers stole more than $7.5 from Canadians.

