Economy

Metro Vancouver grain terminal workers issue 72-hour strike notice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 2:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada union strikes: What’s behind all of the labour disputes?'
Canada union strikes: What’s behind all of the labour disputes?
RELATED: The Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) rail disputes are just the latest to hit Canada . The country faced a similar challenge when B.C. port workers walked off the job last year. Nathaniel Dove explains what's behind the surge in labour action – Aug 23, 2024
The union representing grain workers at terminals in Metro Vancouver says it has served the employer with a 72-hour strike notice.

The Grain Workers Union Local 333 says in a notice posted to Facebook that it served the notice at 7 a.m. Saturday, with job action to start Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Port workers’ union gets strike mandate'
Port workers’ union gets strike mandate

It says the union’s bargaining committee made the decision after the Vancouver Terminal Elevators Association “invested very little effort” during negotiations last week, and it’s now up to the employer to present a proposal for a new contract.

The union says it provided the employer with a “comprehensive package” last Thursday and the next day the association indicated it had no counter offer.

Click to play video: 'Teamsters president on appealing back to work legislation in rail lockout'
Teamsters president on appealing back to work legislation in rail lockout
A statement issued by the Vancouver Terminal Elevators Association says it concluded conciliation with the union with assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on Aug. 26.

But it says it couldn’t come to an agreement on a new contract and the union has been in a legal strike position since last Tuesday.

It says affected operations include Viterra’s Cascadia and Pacific Terminals, Richardson International Terminal, Cargill Limited Terminal, G3 Terminal Vancouver and Alliance Grain Terminal, all located in Vancouver and North Vancouver.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

