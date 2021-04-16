Shooting victim identified in Brantford homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot at a home in the city earlier this week.

Police say Isaiah Castillo, 20, was shot inside a home on Diana Avenue early Wednesday morning and was transported to hospital in serious condition.

He later died in hospital.

The forensic identification unit remains at the home while the major crime unit continues to canvass the neighbourhood for potential witnesses and surveillance video.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made.

