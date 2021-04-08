Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigates three-day standoff in Brantford involving person in crisis

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 8, 2021 12:06 pm
Brantford Police called in other police services to assist in a three-day-long standoff. View image in full screen
Brantford Police called in other police services to assist in a three-day-long standoff. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an incident in Brantford that involved a man who barricaded himself inside his home for three days.

According to media releases from Brantford Police and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were called to Grey Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday where a 37-year-old man, allegedly armed with a machete, approached an ambulance parked on the street and began making threats.

When police arrived, the man apparently retreated into his home but soon came back out armed with a knife and a sword.

Read more: Charges laid at two large long weekend gatherings in Brantford: police

The SIU said an officer fired “plastic projectiles” from an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at the man, who reportedly fled back inside the house.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and blocked off roads into the area for several days while they worked with negotiators and the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT) to resolve the standoff.

Other police services were called in to assist, including the Halton Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Guelph Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Read more: Brantford police continue to investigate discovery of human remains

The SIU said the man briefly came outside of the house on Tuesday morning but went back inside after a Guelph police officer used the ARWEN on him.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the SIU said there was an “interaction” between the man and police that involved multiple OPP officers discharging their ARWENs.

He was apprehended and transported to hospital for treatment.

The SIU said it’s investigating because the man sustained a “possible serious injury” and because officers used the anti-riot weapons — which are considered firearms under the Special Investigations Unit Act — multiple times throughout the standoff.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPSIUSpecial Investigations UnitBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford newsBrantford standoffarwen

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers