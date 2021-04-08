Charges laid at two large long weekend gatherings in Brantford: police

Send this page to someone via email

A dozen charges were laid on the long weekend in connection with a pair of illegal gatherings in Brantford, according to police.

Investigators say two organized rallies drew hundreds to a patch just outside of John Noble Home on Mt. Pleasant Street on Good Friday and a parking lot in a shopping plaza Saturday at the corner of Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Henry Street.

Brantford police say the charges were laid against organizers under a section of the Reopening Ontario Act that regulates public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any gathering, regardless of its intended purpose, which is over the legal limit, will merit an appropriate police response in order to enhance community safety concerns,” the service said in a release following the gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

“Large gatherings of more than five people are not permitted under emergency orders.”

The charges coincide with an event acknowledged on social media by advocacy group “No More Lockdowns Canada” which thanked a Brantford group for photos from a large gathering that appeared to be in a lot near Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Henry Street.

Brantford police would not confirm the connection between the post and the charges laid on Saturday.

Thanks to the Brantford Local Action Group and attendees for the great photos of the unveiling yesterday. So many in attendance and such a great atmosphere. More videos and photos to come.#NoMoreLockdowns pic.twitter.com/BIjb7DG5WA — No More Lockdowns Canada (@NML_Canada) April 4, 2021