Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brantford police continue to investigate discovery of human remains

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 12:47 pm
View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the human remains a resident stumbled upon in a remote field in the north end of the city in January.

Police say they have confirmed that the remains have been confirmed to be those of a 49-year-old man from the Brantford area.

Read more: SIU investigating Brantford crash that sent 2 drivers to hospital

They say the man’s family has been notified but they will not be releasing information out of respect for his kin.

Trending Stories

Police say they are working with the Centre of Forensic Sciences and the Coroner’s Office in relation to the human remains.

Read more: 60-year-old Brantford man arrested after child exploitation investigation

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation into the circumstances of the death continues,” Brantford police stated. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available. “

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford newsBrantford crimeBrantford human remainsBrantford body foundNorth Brantford body found

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers