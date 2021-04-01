Brantford police continue to investigate discovery of human remains

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the human remains a resident stumbled upon in a remote field in the north end of the city in January.

Police say they have confirmed that the remains have been confirmed to be those of a 49-year-old man from the Brantford area.

They say the man’s family has been notified but they will not be releasing information out of respect for his kin.

Police say they are working with the Centre of Forensic Sciences and the Coroner’s Office in relation to the human remains.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the death continues,” Brantford police stated. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available. “