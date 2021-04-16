Guelph reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 384

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total case count to 3,583 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by six from the previous day to 384 with another 34 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count stands at 3,162 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In one month, Guelph has seen 750 new confirmed cases and 434 resolved cases.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and are mostly cases are in the 20-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 23 new cases are being reported on Friday as its case count reaches 1,237.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by seven from the previous day to 119, with another 16 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,083.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Wellington Terrace in Fergus ended on Thursday, while an outbreak at the Homewood Health Centre continues with four patients and four staff testing positive for the virus.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health increased from 160.6 to 165.4 cases per 100,000 within the last day, while its test positivity rate climbed to 6.6 per cent.

There are 12 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including seven in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 75,979 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 1,843 doses over what was reported on Thursday.

Public health also reports that 68,639 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 26.9 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

