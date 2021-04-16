Menu

Canada

Moderna cuts April vaccine deliveries by almost half as Canada battles third wave

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 ‘critical threshold’ declared in Ontario region, as cases surge' COVID-19 ‘critical threshold’ declared in Ontario region, as cases surge
Ontario's Grey Bruce Public Health Unit is telling all residents to consider themselves a carrier of the coronavirus for 48 hours, so they should stay home. Kamil Karamali explains the plea from Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy, and why a surge in COVID-19 cases is catching health officials off guard.

Canada will not receive its expected number of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for April, the federal government said Friday.

Public Services and Procurement Canada Anita Anand said the reduction is due to a “slower than anticipated ramp-up of their production capacity and is affecting a number of countries.”

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective 6 months after booster shot, data shows

Canada was due to receive 1.2 million doses of the vaccine by the end of April. That will now be cut to 650,000.

The production issues will also delay expected deliveries for the second quarter of the year.

One to two million doses of the 12.3 million doses that had been expected “may be delayed until the third quarter,” Anand said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

 

