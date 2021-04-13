Menu

Health

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective 6 months after booster shot, data shows

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video: 'Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year’s end' Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year’s end
WATCH: Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year’s end

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective against the virus at least six months after receiving a second dose.

Referencing data released Tuesday from its Phase III clinical trial, the pharmaceutical giant said in a press release its vaccine was up to 95 per cent effective against “severe cases of COVID-19.”

Read more: Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 variants

Moderna also said its vaccine booster geared towards variants of concern showed an increase in “neutralizing titres” against known strains of the virus. A titre is laboratory test that measures the presence and amount of antibodies in blood.

“The new preclinical data on our variant-specific vaccine candidates give us confidence that we can proactively address emerging variants,” the press release said.

The mRNA vaccine developer said the vaccine’s efficacy kicked in two weeks after the second dose. Data from the Phase III clinical trial evaluated over 900 cases of COVID-19 until April 9, including more than 100 severe cases of the virus.

More to come. 

