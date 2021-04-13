Canada reports 1st blood clot in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipient

Send this page to someone via email

Canada announced on Tuesday its first report of a rare blood clot in a person who had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a statement the person is at home recovering.

“Reports of blood clots with low platelets in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are very rare and the report of this case shows that Canada’s vaccine safety monitoring system works,” PHAC said in a statement.

The vaccine was produced at the Serum Institute of India, known as Covishield.

In late March, Canadian health regulators said AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine cannot be administered to people under the age of 55 due to concerns over reports of rare blood clots.

“Based on all of the evidence available internationally to-date, Health Canada continues to consider that the benefits of the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD vaccines to protect against COVID-19 outweigh the potential risks,” the statement read.

On April 7, the European Union’s drug regulator said it found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clotting disorder but recommended that vaccinations continue in adults, saying the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

The European Medicines Agency described the clots as “very rare” side effects. It said most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination — but based on the currently available evidence, it was not able to identify specific risk factors.

— With files from the Associated Press