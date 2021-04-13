Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Canada reports 1st blood clot in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipient

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Click to play video: 'Dr. Tam explains shifting guidance on AstraZeneca vaccine' Dr. Tam explains shifting guidance on AstraZeneca vaccine
WATCH: Dr. Tam explains shifting guidance on AstraZeneca vaccine – Mar 31, 2021

Canada announced on Tuesday its first report of a rare blood clot in a person who had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a statement the person is at home recovering.

Read more: ‘Possible’ link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, EU drug regulator says

“Reports of blood clots with low platelets in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are very rare and the report of this case shows that Canada’s vaccine safety monitoring system works,” PHAC said in a statement.

The vaccine was produced at the Serum Institute of India, known as Covishield.

In late March, Canadian health regulators said AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine cannot be administered to people under the age of 55 due to concerns over reports of rare blood clots.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on all of the evidence available internationally to-date, Health Canada continues to consider that the benefits of the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD vaccines to protect against COVID-19 outweigh the potential risks,” the statement read.

Click to play video: 'Canada advised to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for those under 55' Canada advised to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for those under 55
Canada advised to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for those under 55 – Mar 29, 2021

On April 7, the European Union’s drug regulator said it found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clotting disorder but recommended that vaccinations continue in adults, saying the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

The European Medicines Agency described the clots as “very rare” side effects. It said most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination — but based on the currently available evidence, it was not able to identify specific risk factors.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDcovid vaccineAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccinecovid canadaastrazeneca blood clotsAstraZeneca vaccine Canadaastrazeneca blood clots canada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers