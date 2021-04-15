Lethbridge doctor becomes 7th Alberta health-care worker to die from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Medical Association says a Lethbridge physician has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Wayne John Edwards, who was 66, died Tuesday at the Chinook Regional Hospital in the southern Alberta city.

His death was confirmed by Alberta Health.

Spokesman Tom McMillan says the source of exposure in the death is unknown.

The most recent statistics from Alberta Health show Edwards was the seventh health-care worker in the province to die from COVID-19.

With great sorrow, we recognize the death of a Lethbridge physician related to COVID-19. So many Albertans have lost loved ones and friends to this terrible disease. The physician community joins in mourning a colleague and leader of his health community. — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) April 15, 2021

The Alberta Medical Association says in a statement on social media that it is saddened by his death.

“So many Albertans have lost loved ones and friends to this terrible disease,” said the statement.

"The physician community joins in mourning a colleague and leader of his health community."

An online obituary at LethbridgeNewsNow said Edwards was born in Trinidad and migrated to Yarmouth, N.S., in 1995.

The family moved to Lethbridge in 2003 and became Canadian citizens.

Edwards leaves behind his wife, Harriet, and two sons, Andre and Adrian.

View image in full screen Dr. Wayne John Edwards – It is with great sadness that we inform you that Dr. Edwards passed away at the Chinook Regional Hospital from complications of COVID 19 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 66 years. Courtesy: Cornerstone Funeral Home

