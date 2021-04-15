Menu

Health

Lethbridge doctor becomes 7th Alberta health-care worker to die from COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Chinook Regional Hospital.
Chinook Regional Hospital. Global News

The Alberta Medical Association says a Lethbridge physician has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Wayne John Edwards, who was 66, died Tuesday at the Chinook Regional Hospital in the southern Alberta city.

His death was confirmed by Alberta Health.

Read more: ‘A selfless hero’: Calgary health-care aide dies from COVID-19

Spokesman Tom McMillan says the source of exposure in the death is unknown.

The most recent statistics from Alberta Health show Edwards was the seventh health-care worker in the province to die from COVID-19.

The Alberta Medical Association says in a statement on social media that it is saddened by his death.

Read more: ‘My mum is a health-care hero’: Family, friends mourn loss of Alberta health-care worker who died of COVID-19

“So many Albertans have lost loved ones and friends to this terrible disease,” said the statement.

“The physician community joins in mourning a colleague and leader of his health community.”

An online obituary at LethbridgeNewsNow said Edwards was born in Trinidad and migrated to Yarmouth, N.S., in 1995.

Read more: Alberta health-care worker dies of COVID-19

The family moved to Lethbridge in 2003 and became Canadian citizens.

Edwards leaves behind his wife, Harriet, and two sons, Andre and Adrian.

Dr. Wayne John Edwards – It is with great sadness that we inform you that Dr. Edwards passed away at the Chinook Regional Hospital from complications of COVID 19 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 66 years. View image in full screen
Dr. Wayne John Edwards – It is with great sadness that we inform you that Dr. Edwards passed away at the Chinook Regional Hospital from complications of COVID 19 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 66 years. Courtesy: Cornerstone Funeral Home
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19AMAAlberta Health CareAlberta Medical AssociationChinook Regional HospitalCOVID-19 DeathAlberta health-care workerlethbridge doctorlethbridge physicianWayne John Edwards

