Alberta health-care worker dies of COVID-19: health minister

An Alberta health-care worker has died as a result of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro issued a statement Monday afternoon saying he is deeply saddened by the death.

“I want to extend my condolences to this person’s family, friends, loved ones and colleagues at this difficult time,” Shandro said.

“Health-care workers are doing all they can to protect the people they care for, their co-workers, and themselves. The dedication and remarkable commitment I’ve witnessed from health-care workers throughout the pandemic has never wavered — you have stepped up for this province in a time of need.”

The health-care worker’s death occurred in the Calgary zone, according to Alberta Health. No further details about the person were released by Alberta Health on Monday.

“The tragedy of this loss will be felt across the system, and by those who were cared for by this individual and their co-workers. Their service will not be forgotten,” Shandro’s statement read.

Alberta Health Services said the person who died was not an AHS employee.

“Our hearts go out to their family, loved ones and colleagues. We grieve this loss with them,” the health agency said on social media.

“Losing a fellow health-care worker impacts us all – this person is a colleague, and we think of them as part of our health-care family.

“Health-care workers across the province have been working tirelessly to take care of Albertans, and we are so grateful for their commitment and their dedication.

“We will continue to do all that we can to protect health-care workers by keeping their work environments safe and ensuring that all precautions, such as personal protective equipment, education and training, are taken.”

Five days of COVID-19 data

Alberta Health released updated COVID-19 data Monday afternoon, which shows the province recorded 5,107 new cases and 96 additional deaths from the disease over the past five days.

The official data comes after preliminary, estimated numbers had been released on Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Twitter account over the past several days. The data tweeted out by the province’s chief medical officer of health didn’t include exact numbers for new cases, or any information on the number of deaths or hospitalizations.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 905 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 136 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

“A new year is upon us, and with it comes hope for a brighter tomorrow,” Hinshaw tweeted.

“But our battle with COVID-19 is far from over. The actions we all take now can help bring COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations down in Alberta in the weeks to come.” Tweet This

The new cases break down by day as follows:

Dec: 30 – 1,226

– 1,226 Dec: 31 – 1,361

– 1,361 Jan. 1 – 933

– 933 Jan. 2 – 459

– 459 Jan. 3 – 1,128

Alberta has now recorded a total of 105,535 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 1,142 people.

Of the 96 deaths reported over the last five days, 54 were in the Edmonton zone, 29 were in the Calgary zone, six were in the Central zone, four were in the South zone and three were in the North zone.

As of Jan. 3, the province said 22,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her first in-person update of 2021 on Tuesday afternoon.