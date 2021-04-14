Police investigate ‘serious’ 3-vehicle crash in Collingwood, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating a “serious” three-vehicle crash that took place in Collingwood, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the crash that involved two passenger vehicles and a pickup truck at the intersection of First and Cedar streets.

According to police, a vehicle travelling east on First Street crashed with another vehicle and then hit a traffic pole. A third vehicle travelling west on First Street then sustained damage as a result of the initial crash.

One driver was sent to a local hospital and later airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver from a second vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

Police say no other injuries were reported and that there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

