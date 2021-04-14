Menu

Police investigate ‘serious’ 3-vehicle crash in Collingwood, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 4:26 pm
One driver was sent to a local hospital and later airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
One driver was sent to a local hospital and later airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Global News

OPP say they’re investigating a “serious” three-vehicle crash that took place in Collingwood, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the crash that involved two passenger vehicles and a pickup truck at the intersection of First and Cedar streets.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal crash in Blue Mountains, Ont.

According to police, a vehicle travelling east on First Street crashed with another vehicle and then hit a traffic pole. A third vehicle travelling west on First Street then sustained damage as a result of the initial crash.

One driver was sent to a local hospital and later airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver from a second vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

Read more: 1 dead following three-vehicle collision in Collingwood, OPP say

Police say no other injuries were reported and that there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
