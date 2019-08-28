1 dead following three-vehicle collision in Collingwood, OPP say

An 80-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle collision in Collingwood on Wednesday morning, OPP say.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash in the area of Mountain Road and Kells Crescent at about 8:45 a.m., police say.

OPP say an investigation found that a vehicle travelling westbound veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with one vehicle and forcing another into a ditch in the process.

The westbound vehicle continued off the road and came to a stop at a nearby property, police add.

An 80-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, officers say.

Mountain Road was closed for investigation but has since reopened, OPP add.

Police say it’s believed the driver of the westbound vehicle may have suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in the crash.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place in the coming days at the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto

