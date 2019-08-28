Drugs seized in July in South Bruce confirmed to be carfentanil: OPP

Officers are warning residents after they seized drugs in South Bruce, Ont. in July that were confirmed to be carfentanil by Health Canada, OPP say.

Police are warning people about the extreme risks associated with consuming carfentanil.

“Carfentanil is being mixed into illicit drugs, and a drug user may not be aware of the contents. There is no easy way to know if Carfentanil is in your drugs,” OPP South Bruce commander Krista Miller said in a statement.

“You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. It is extremely toxic and is known to cause overdose and even death.”

Carfentanil is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and 10,000 times more toxic than morphine, police say.

Exposure to a very small amount of this drug, as little as a grain of salt or two milligrams of powder, could be fatal through ingestion, inhalation or absorption through the skin, police add.

The investigation into the carefentanil seized in South Bruce is ongoing.

