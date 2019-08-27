OPP investigating reported theft of tires, rims from Midland car dealership

Officers are currently investigating the theft of tires and rims, valued at about $10,000, from a Midland car dealership, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

According to police, the tires and rims were from vehicles that were parked on the new car lot of a car dealership on King Street.

READ MORE: 23-year-old man charged with sexual assault following Tay Township break-in: OPP

During the early morning hours of Sunday, police say an unknown suspect or suspects entered the parking lot to jack and block three new trucks in order to remove their tires and rims.

Four 22-inch chrome rims with Bridgestone P285/45R22 Dueler tires and four 20-inch aluminum rims with Continental P275/55R20 Crosscontact LX20 tires were stolen, police say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating string of reported break-ins at Midland businesses

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: (May 9, 2019) Chip truck trailer stolen in Hamilton Township