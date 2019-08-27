OPP investigating string of reported break-ins at Midland businesses

Officers are investigating a string of break-ins at businesses in Midland that occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Police say they began their investigation shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday after they were dispatched to an alarm call at a Midland Avenue business.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after reportedly stolen packages dumped on lawn

Afterward, police were dispatched to two more alarm calls to businesses on Balm Beach Road East and Simcoe County Road 93, OPP say.

Six more break-ins were subsequently discovered on King Street, Pillsbury Drive and William Street, police say.

According to officers, the last report was received at 8:16 a.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: 2 attempted murder suspects still at large in connection to Barrie stabbing, police say

The suspect or suspects targeted cash boxes and registers, causing significant damage to the properties they broke into, police say.

“I am well aware of these unlawful acts and have made available extra investigative OPP units to assist the frontline officers to successfully investigate this series of overnight crimes preying on the business community,” Southern Georgian Bay OPP Cmdr. Andrew Ferguson said in a statement.

READ MORE: Alliston man charged twice in 24 hours for impaired driving, dangerous operation, OPP say

“I would ask that anyone with surveillance video or who noticed suspicious persons, vehicles or activity during this time to please make contact with OPP investigators.”

Police say anyone with information can contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.