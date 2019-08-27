23-year-old man charged with sexual assault following Tay Township break-in: OPP

A 23-year-old man is facing a slew of charges following a break-in at a home in Tay Township on Aug. 18, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a break-in in progress at a Poplar Avenue residence at 5:30 a.m., police say.

When officers arrived, the caller said she and another family member were assaulted by a known man after he unlawfully entered her apartment, OPP add.

Dylan Murley of Tay Township was subsequently found and charged with sexual assault, breaking and entering, two counts of mischief under $5,000, assault with a weapon, uttering thefts, theft under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule I substance, police say.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and released, police say. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 19.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.