OPP investigate ‘serious’ crash in Blue Mountains, Ont.

OPP are investigating a “serious,” two-vehicle, head-on crash that took place in Blue Mountains, Ont., at about 8 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson has confirmed.
Highway 26 between Grey County Road 19 and Lakeshore Road has been closed as a result of the collision. The reopening time is unknown.
Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP Sgt. Martin Hachey said the extent of injuries and cause of the crash are not yet known.
The OPP’s technical collision investigators are at the scene.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
