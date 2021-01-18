Menu

OPP investigate ‘serious’ crash in Blue Mountains, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 12:36 pm
Highway 26 between Grey County Road 19 and Lake Shore Road has been closed as a result of the collision.
Highway 26 between Grey County Road 19 and Lake Shore Road has been closed as a result of the collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

OPP are investigating a “serious,” two-vehicle, head-on crash that took place in Blue Mountains, Ont., at about 8 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Highway 26 between Grey County Road 19 and Lakeshore Road has been closed as a result of the collision. The reopening time is unknown.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after September crash that killed 2 passengers

Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP Sgt. Martin Hachey said the extent of injuries and cause of the crash are not yet known.

The OPP’s technical collision investigators are at the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

