Man charged with impaired driving after September crash that killed 2 passengers

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a one-vehicle September crash that killed two passengers in Blue Mountains, Ont., OPP say.

At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, an Audi sedan was travelling on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent when it left the road and hit a tree, police report.

Two of the car’s passengers died as a result of the crash, while the driver was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries, according to officers.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Venoth Jeyaruban, 24, from Whitchurch-Stouffville has subsequently been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing death and two counts of operation causing death. He was also charged with driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeyaruban is scheduled to appear in court in January.

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019