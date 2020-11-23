Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after September crash that killed 2 passengers

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, an Audi sedan was travelling on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent when it left the road and hit a tree, police say.
At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, an Audi sedan was travelling on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent when it left the road and hit a tree, police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 24-year-old man from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a one-vehicle September crash that killed two passengers in Blue Mountains, Ont., OPP say.

At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, an Audi sedan was travelling on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent when it left the road and hit a tree, police report.

Read more: Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash in Blue Mountains, Ont.

Two of the car’s passengers died as a result of the crash, while the driver was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries, according to officers.

Trending Stories

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Venoth Jeyaruban, 24, from Whitchurch-Stouffville has subsequently been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing death and two counts of operation causing death. He was also charged with driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeyaruban is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Click to play video 'Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash' Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Whitchurch-StouffvilleBlue MountainsBlue Mountains fatal crashBlue Mountains newsAudi fatal impaired crashBlue Mountains fatal impaired crashBlue Mountains impaired crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers