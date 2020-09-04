Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash in Blue Mountains, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Local OPP say they’re investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving an Audi sedan that took place in the Blue Mountains, Ont., late Thursday night.

According to police, the Audi left the street on Grey Road 19, near Craigmore Crescent, and crashed into a tree.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two passengers were pronounced deceased — both were 29-year-old men from Oshawa and Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

The male driver, 24, from Whitchurch-Stouffville, was sent to a Collingwood-area hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition.

