Crime

2 charged with second-degree murder in death of Campbellford man: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 10:36 am
Two Trent Hills, Ont., residents have been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a Campbellford resident in late March. View image in full screen
Two Trent Hills, Ont., residents have been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a Campbellford resident in late March. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two Trent Hills, Ont., residents have been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a man in late March.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:20 p.m. on March 27, officers found a homeowner in an “unresponsive state” at a residence in the village of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Read more: Campbellford man’s death deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

The man, identified later as John Wesley, 59, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police launched an investigation as the death was considered suspicious.

On Tuesday around 10:10 a.m., Northumberland OPP, including the tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team, arrested and charged two people in connection with the death.

Chad Everett, 41, and Nancy Gullage, 41, both of Trent Hills, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Everett was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order and conditions of a previous release order.

Both accused were held in custody and appeared in court in Cobourg on Wednesday where they were remanded into custody, police said.

No other details have been provided on the investigation.

