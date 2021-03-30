Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Campbellford man’s death deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 7:34 pm
Northumberland OPP say a Campbellford man's death on Saturday is now being treated as suspicious. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a Campbellford man's death on Saturday is now being treated as suspicious. OPP

Northumberland OPP say the death of a man in Campbellford on the weekend is now considered suspicious.

On Tuesday evening, OPP said following a post-mortem examination on Monday at the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto, the death of 59-year-old John Wesley of Campbellford, is now being treated as suspicious.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with first-degree murder in death of Tali Nolan in April 2020

No other details on the autopsy were provided.

Police say on Saturday around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a residence in Campbellford. There, they learned Wesley had been transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Trending Stories

OPP’s crime unit and the Central Region Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online.

Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceDeathSuspicious DeathNorthumberland OPPCampbellfordJohn Wesley

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers