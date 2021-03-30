Campbellford man’s death deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say the death of a man in Campbellford on the weekend is now considered suspicious.

On Tuesday evening, OPP said following a post-mortem examination on Monday at the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto, the death of 59-year-old John Wesley of Campbellford, is now being treated as suspicious.

No other details on the autopsy were provided.

Police say on Saturday around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a residence in Campbellford. There, they learned Wesley had been transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

OPP’s crime unit and the Central Region Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online.

