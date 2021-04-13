Menu

Crime

Family of murdered Surrey woman makes public appeal for information

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 4:20 pm
Shana Harris-Morris was killed in a shooting in North Surrey on Feb. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Shana Harris-Morris was killed in a shooting in North Surrey on Feb. 4, 2021. Ryan Morris

The family of a Surrey woman who was shot and killed earlier this year has made a public appeal for information on the case.

Shana Harris-Morris, 23, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a home on the Whalley-Guildford border on Feb. 4. She later died in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Young Surrey woman becomes latest victim of B.C. gun violence' Young Surrey woman becomes latest victim of B.C. gun violence
Young Surrey woman becomes latest victim of B.C. gun violence – Feb 7, 2021

Her family says she spent a number of years in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development and struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Another person was found shot in the home with Harris but he survived.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They are now hoping someone with information about her death will come forward.

Read more: ‘A really beautiful soul’: Family mourns 23-year-old killed in Surrey shooting

“The events of that day have not only ripped a huge hole in the hearts and lives of our family, but also the many friends and people that Shana met during her short time on Earth,” Harris-Morris’ uncle Ryan Morris said.

“I was unaware of the many people whose lives Shana touched.”

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said investigators believe there are people out there with information on what happened to Harris-Morris.

Read more: Fatal shooting in North Surrey is Metro Vancouver’s 2nd homicide in 12 hours

“There’s a number of people who have very close information about this, and maybe they just want to save their own skin — they want to protect others or maybe they want to adhere to the silly code of silence: ‘We don’t talk to the police or to the authorities,'” he said.

“Well, I’ve got news for you. We’re not investigating drug offences. We’re not investigating theft. We’re investigating the murder of a young woman whose life was wrongfully taken.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Simon Little

SurreySurrey policeSurrey murderRyan MorrisShana Harris-morrisShana Harris-Morris murderSurrey woman murdered

