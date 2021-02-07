Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

‘A really beautiful soul’: Family mourns 23-year-old killed in Surrey shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 6:04 pm
Shana Morris was killed in a shooting in North Surrey on Feb. 4, 2021.
Shana Morris was killed in a shooting in North Surrey on Feb. 4, 2021. Ryan Morris

The family of a young woman shot dead in North Surrey last week is speaking out.

Shana Morris, 23, and a man in his 40s were found with gunshot wounds at a house on the Whalley-Guildford border last Thursday. She died in hospital.

“She didn’t deserve to go out this way — nobody does,” Shana’s uncle Ryan Morris told Global News. “Shana was a really beautiful soul.”

Read more: Fatal shooting in North Surrey is Metro Vancouver’s 2nd homicide in 12 hours

“I’m still having a difficult time wrapping my head around what happened and the manner that it happened.”

Shana grew up in Surrey, and had battled addictions from a young age, Morris said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Man killed in targetted shooting in quiet Burnaby neighbourhood' Man killed in targetted shooting in quiet Burnaby neighbourhood
Man killed in targetted shooting in quiet Burnaby neighbourhood

In recent years, she became fearful and expressed on several occasions that she felt something bad was going to happen. While family had offered her somewhere to stay in Chilliwack, she didn’t take them up on it, Morris said.

Trending Stories

“Sometimes people get wrapped up in things that are beyond their scope of what they’re aware of. And you know, it’s like the old adage, sometimes we bite off more than we can chew,” he said.

Read more: Federal government to fund safer drug supply projects in Vancouver, Victoria

“Living in that fear, in that lifestyle — there’s a lot of fentanyl overdoses happening, and this is an even more tragic side of the ongoing epidemic that we have with fentanyl.”

Homicide investigators do not believe the shooting was random, but have offered no details on a suspect or motive.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

Morris has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover Shana’s funeral and her headstone.

-With files from Grace Ke

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHomicideOpioid CrisisSurrey homicideSurrey Fatal Shooting23-year-old killed23-year-old shotshana morrisvictim mournedvictim remembered
Flyers
More weekly flyers