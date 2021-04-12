16-year-old arrested after B.C. teen assaulted, forced to remove clothes and walk home naked

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old was arrested this past weekend in connection with the assault of another teen Friday evening.

Nanaimo RCMP said the 15-year-old victim was at a gathering around 8 p.m. near Long Lake, which is a popular hangout for teenagers.

While he was there, the 16-year-old suspect made accusations about the victim, kicking and punching him in the head, then throwing his cell phone and shoes in the lake, police said. This is when the suspect told the victim to remove the rest of his clothing and walk home.

Police said the victim started walking home and a bystander saw him and pulled over, giving him some clothes and then a ride home.

The 15-year-old needed medical treatment at home due to numerous cuts and lacerations to his upper body and that is when police said they were called.

Investigators were given a video of the incident, which they know was also shared widely on social media.

“The video, which is approximately two minutes in duration was extremely disturbing and witnessed by a number of youth who could be heard laughing and jeering at the victim,“ Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

The suspect was found on Saturday and arrested after he was involved, as a passenger, in an unrelated vehicle collision.

Police were called to the crash, in the vicinity of Wallace Street at Comox Avenue where it is alleged the suspect got out of the car and threatened the driver with a metal baton after the collision.

The 16-year-old remains in police custody and has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm and robbery, in relation to the April 9 incident. He is also facing charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon in relation to the motor vehicle incident.

Nanaimo RCMP said they would like to speak to anyone who was present at the Friday night incident and witnessed what happened.

