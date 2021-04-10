Kelowna’s Ink Parlour counterbalances tattoo industry with all-female team

Send this page to someone via email

When you think about getting a tattoo, comfortable may not be the first word that comes to mind.

But that’s exactly the kind of experience the women at Ink Parlour aim to give their clients.

“Being a woman and entering some tattoo studios isn’t always comfortable,” said Candice Brown, Ink Parlour owner.

“Having an all-women all-female-run studio makes it a little more inviting.”

The unique tattoo shop offers a distinctly female touch.

“When I walked into the Ink Parlour, for the first time I thought this is it,” said tattoo artist Erin Janowski. “I find I decorate my place the same way.”

For the artists, working with an all-female staff that they call family is something they appreciate.

“I brought my son here, I had to show him because I am proud to be here,” said tattoo artist Cleo Gronvall.

“I have been looking for an apprentice shop for a while now but the minute I met Candice I knew this is where I wanted to be [because of] the environment, the vibe, and the girls,” said Myah Hoyseth, junior tattoo artist.

“I feel so comfortable here and that I can be myself here.”

But at the end of the day, it’s the clients that matter the most to the team.

“Connecting with that client is really really big to me. I have to make sure that it’s not just the tattoo they are getting, we are having a good conversation and they are walking out with more than just the tattoo,” said Gronvall.

The example set by these artists and shop owners helps create space for women entering into a profession that has traditionally been male-dominated.