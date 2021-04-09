Okanagan professional musicians pivot to support up-and-coming artists

Send this page to someone via email

A group of professional musicians in the Okanagan have pivoted to keep the music alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a musician myself for the last 18 years I have completely had my livelihood taken away from me,” said Mike Schell, LMS Entertainment.

“What we do between LMS Entertainment and Pure Sound Recording Studios is once a client comes to us with either an original song or cover song and basically Kris (Heidt) and I work with the artist and map it all out.”

Through the record label, Schell brings other professional musicians from the Okanagan into the studio, giving up-and-coming talent a chance to work with experienced musicians including six-time JUNO Award winner Julie Masi.

“It is really rewarding to pay it forward kind of thing, I do have quite a bit of knowledge about it,” said Masi.

“I am really excited to pass on what I know.”

The mentorship is a welcomed boost as Katerina Bakalos gets back to her musical roots with the help of Schell and his team.

“When COVID hit I had this awakening of, ‘Oh my goodness, I haven’t spent this time on stage. What if I don’t get this opportunity again?'” said Bakalos.

“So when I saw that LMS Entertainment had this proposal, I just knew I had to do it.”

What sets this opportunity apart from others is the passion they bring to projects like filming the music video for Bakalos’ cover of Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

“This is just really exciting to be working with such talented people, putting people’s dreams together,” said Heidt, Pure Sound Recording.

The project helps put Okanagan musicians and talent back in the spotlight.