Virtual Kid Orchestra highlights sixty Okanagan students

Violin and cello students in the Okanagan are getting their performing fix in a virtual orchestra put together by one of their teachers.

“Music is something that we share, it’s an experience we share when we listen to it but, it’s also an experience when we play it together and that’s just a really important part of music-making and the music experience,” said Natalie Kober, violin instructor.

All 60 of the students from the Carriage House Orchestra and Suzuki Program at the Vernon Community Music School perform Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D.

“It’s a piece you would often hear at weddings but the ran we chose this piece is because it was something that everyone can play in our program,” said Kober.

“There’s three to five-year-old students who are playing along with others who are 16 or 17-years-old which is really unique that doesn’t happen often in the music world.”

Through the pandemic, Kober has been teaching virtually and has recently begun in-person teaching once again, in masks, while practicing social distancing. But Kober says the thing the students are missing the most is playing together.

“A lot of the families we work with and the children were really missing the group class and the camaraderie, they were missing playing with other people,” said Kober.

“This is my solution was putting this together so we could remember.”

Until they can perform again in front of a crowd their music can be enjoyed via this virtual orchestra.