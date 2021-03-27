Okanagan singer competes for chance of a lifetime

Sarah Bee has held on to a single dream since she was three-years-old.

“I saw this person [on T.V.] singing under the spotlight on the red carpet and I wanted that person to be me,” said Bee.

“I would run around in my little Trevor Linden jersey and sing the Canadian anthem and that’s the first thing I wanted to be. I came close at a scout game but not quite there, so I want to get it this time.”

She now has a chance to sing the national anthem at a Vancouver Canucks game — they are accepting audition reels. There will be eight finalists that viewers can vote for on Instagram for the winning spot.

The Okanagan singer is determined to take the win.

Her film crew, Keith Low of Casper Styles Media, is putting her unique punk rock personality front and centre.

“She already has a very different edge, to begin with,” said Low.

“She represents a different demographic of people that aren’t the traditional classically trained artists. She comes from a different background but that’s a driving force.”

Bee was the frontman of Crowd the Joanna for seven years and has a solo project called Sarah Bee Music. Her raspy voice is her signature.

“[My voice] does everything for me; it’s my best friend, it’s my wall that I punch, it’s the voice on my shoulder, good and bad sometimes, it’s my comfort, my blanket, it’s my literal voice, my opinion, my safeguard. I can sing you my opinions way quicker than I could ever speak them. It’s gotten me through everything, it’s led me through the dark, it defines me as a person,” said Bee.

Now all that’s left to do is wait until the top eight are announced and the voting begins ahead of the April 17 home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.