Kelowna Fringe Festival goes ahead, needs artist submissions

The Kelowna Fringe Festival is one of the few events that you can count on happening this year.

“We are hoping that by September, based on our discussions with doctors and Interior Health, that we will be able to have live audiences come in and see these performances,” said Bonnie Gratz, New Vintage Theatre artistic director.

“However, if things go south, as we have found sometimes with COVID that it’s taken turns and twists, we have a way to film these performances and then allow audiences to see them in a streamed format.”

Now, all they need is some fresh talent to submit their ideas.

“We have an interesting variety of submissions already, everything from musicals, we have cabaret-style acts and musicians and we also have people applying as buskers,” said Gratz.

Story continues below advertisement

Twelve of the submissions will be drawn from a hat and chosen at random on April 16 and 17. Then artists will get the chance to have their work performed on stage in West Kelowna, Kelowna or Lake Country.

“Actors and artists get a great platform for their work, and audiences get to see it,” said Gratz.

The fringe festival won’t take place until Sept. 15 to 19, but Gratz and her team are asking for artists to submit their performance proposal by the April 5 deadline.

There is also a competition for the mascot bear and for the 2021 poster.

To apply visit their website www.kelownafringe.com

2:36 Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration – Mar 15, 2021