Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Kelowna Fringe Festival goes ahead, needs artist submissions

By Sydney Morton Global News
Click to play video: 'New Vintage Theatre prepares for 2021 Kelowna Fringe Festival' New Vintage Theatre prepares for 2021 Kelowna Fringe Festival
New Vintage Theatre prepares for 2021 Kelowna Fringe Festival

The Kelowna Fringe Festival is one of the few events that you can count on happening this year.

“We are hoping that by September, based on our discussions with doctors and Interior Health, that we will be able to have live audiences come in and see these performances,” said Bonnie Gratz, New Vintage Theatre artistic director.

“However, if things go south, as we have found sometimes with COVID that it’s taken turns and twists, we have a way to film these performances and then allow audiences to see them in a streamed format.”

Read more: Kelowna woman finds silver lining in pandemic, a hidden talent for painting

Now, all they need is some fresh talent to submit their ideas.

“We have an interesting variety of submissions already, everything from musicals, we have cabaret-style acts and musicians and we also have people applying as buskers,” said Gratz.

Story continues below advertisement

Twelve of the submissions will be drawn from a hat and chosen at random on April 16 and 17. Then artists will get the chance to have their work performed on stage in West Kelowna, Kelowna or Lake Country.

Read more: ‘This is a new chapter’: Summerland band reborn as duo release first single

“Actors and artists get a great platform for their work, and audiences get to see it,” said Gratz.

The fringe festival won’t take place until Sept. 15 to 19, but Gratz and her team are asking for artists to submit their performance proposal by the April 5 deadline.

There is also a competition for the mascot bear and for the 2021 poster.

To apply visit their website www.kelownafringe.com

Click to play video: 'Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration' Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration
Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration – Mar 15, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusOkanagan ArtistsNew Vintage TheatreKelowna artistsKelowna Fringe FestivalOkanagan Fringe Festival

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers