Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

2020 Winnipeg Fringe Festival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 1:33 pm
Posters for Winnipeg Fringe Festival plays.
Posters for Winnipeg Fringe Festival plays. Brett Howe/Winnipeg Fringe Festival

One of the highlights of the summer for many Winnipeg theatregoers has called it a wrap for 2020.

The Winnipeg Fringe Festival announced Thursday that it’s cancelling this year’s instalment of the long-running alternative theatre event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Folk Fest pulls plug on 2020 event due to coronavirus pandemic

The Fringe — which runs for 12 days each July — attracts performers from around the world and is held in venues across Winnipeg. It also features free entertainment at the Cube stage in Old Market Square and throughout the city’s historic Exchange District.

The cancellation follows other major local festivals in shutting down or postponing their 2020 events, including the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Jazz Winnipeg Festival.

Story continues below advertisement
Performers from around the world hit the stage for Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival.
Performers from around the world hit the stage for Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Theatrecoronavirus in manitobaFringe Festivalcoronavirus cancellationsWinnipeg Fringe FestivalManitoba Theatrealternative theatreFringe Festival cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.