2020 Winnipeg Fringe Festival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

One of the highlights of the summer for many Winnipeg theatregoers has called it a wrap for 2020.

The Winnipeg Fringe Festival announced Thursday that it’s cancelling this year’s instalment of the long-running alternative theatre event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fringe — which runs for 12 days each July — attracts performers from around the world and is held in venues across Winnipeg. It also features free entertainment at the Cube stage in Old Market Square and throughout the city’s historic Exchange District.

The cancellation follows other major local festivals in shutting down or postponing their 2020 events, including the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Jazz Winnipeg Festival.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Winnipeg Fringe Festival due to COVID-19. Thank you for your support and understanding. We can’t wait to get together once again to join in some #WpgFringe fun and good times. Until then, please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/iNDoViG5HU — Winnipeg Fringe Festival (@WinnipegFringe) April 16, 2020

