Salmon Arm, B.C., boy eyes second Guinness World Record with Giant Jenga

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off setting the Guinness World Record for the most Jenga blocks stacked on a single block, Auldin Maxwell is already working to his next one.

“I am hoping to do my regular Jenga World Record and still more practice with the Giant Jenga and I am wanting to do the tallest Jenga tower,” said Maxwell.

Not only does Maxwell want to set a Guinness World Record for the tallest Jenga tower made out of Giant Jenga blocks, but he also wants to beat his first record of stacking 693 Jenga blocks on a single vertical block.

All he needs now is to hear back from the Guinness World Records about the structure and then he can begin practicing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Giant Jenga sets were a gift from Jenga Giant. He received 24 packs of oversized blocks and two sets that are a little bit smaller and Maxwell is sharing the gift.

“I donated some of my Giant Jenga blocks to my school, The Loft and to the Women’s Shelter,” said Maxwell. “Soon as I am able to I am going to give one to my old elementary school.”

The Loft is an afterschool program run by the Shuswap Children’s Association that helps children of all abilities learn and grow at their own pace.

It’s somewhere Maxwell has become the role model he aspired to be when he broke his Guinness World Record, hoping to show other kids on the spectrum that they can achieve anything they want.

“I am just glad that he shared a little bit of good stuff and the ripples will continue to spread,” said Tracey Morland, Shuswap Children’s Association program supervisor.

Morland says that because Maxwell lives in the same area, his achievements carry more weight among the kids in the local program.

“He is here in Salmon Arm and he’s a peer and we are so happy for him and proud too,” said Morland.

Story continues below advertisement

Once Maxwell has the go-ahead from the Guinness World Records he can start building his way up into the record book once again.