Residents of Vernon, B.C., encouraged to support local with creative contest

Send this page to someone via email

As businesses have been asked to pivot to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Vernon, B.C., locals are being tasked with ‘Mission Possible’.

Your mission: support local to keep small businesses busy, safely.

“Businesses need so much support from the community right now and we are wanting to create a fun and interactive kind of event that people can participate in,” said Dan Prolux, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Mission Possible is a collaboration between the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Vernon to strike up a little friendly competition in the form of a contest.

To play along it won’t cost an arm and a leg, only a receipt for any dollar amount you choose, giving you a chance to win the ultimate staycation — a two-night stay at Sparkling Hill Resort, a round of golf at The Rise and dinner at Marten Brew Pub.

Story continues below advertisement

For a chance to win you must complete a list of tasks every week until May 2.

“We have a list of tasks where you can act as a secret agent,” said Prolux.

“Some of the tasks include going to your local businesses and ‘infiltrating’ them as a secret agent or scouting their business taking photos there, buying gift cards or just providing proof of your receipt.”

For Maurice Smith, owner of the Blenz Coffee on 30 Avenue, the support means more than ever.

Read more: Okanagan artists the focus for Vernon and District Performing Art Centre in livestream series

“Overall I am sure I can get through this,” said Smith. “I am being positive but it is for sure challenging.”

Smith used to be able to accommodate 68 customers inside and on the patio but because of the latest health orders Smith can only accommodate 10 guests outside.

A year of lockdowns has been hard on local businesses and there’s a risk of this year’s tourist season being cut short, making it more important than ever to support local.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Vernon, as a department within the city of Vernon, obviously want to see our community survive and thrive through recovery,” said Torrie Silverthorn, tourism coordinator.

“Right now is a very important time for our community to support our local businesses and help make an impact.”

To sign up to receive a task list and start supporting local, visit vernonchamber.ca