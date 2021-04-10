Lifestyle April 10 2021 8:18pm 01:43 Okanagan all-female tattoo team counterbalances industry Kelowna tattoo shop, Ink Parlour is counterbalancing the tattoo industry with an all-female team in hopes of brightening the experience for their clients. Sydney Morton reports. Kelowna’s Ink Parlour counterbalances tattoo industry with all-female team <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7751068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7751068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?