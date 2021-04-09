Menu

Canada

Vigil held at Montreal mosque after man shot at building with air pistol

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 5:40 pm
Yusuf Faqiri of the National Council of Canadian Muslims stands in front of Centre Communautaire Islamique Assahaba View image in full screen
Yusuf Faqiri of the National Council of Canadian Muslims stands in front of Centre Communautaire Islamique Assahaba. Friday April 9, 2021. Sylvain Trudeau / Global News

People gathered in front of a mosque in Montreal’s east end on Friday in support of the community.

The vigil was held at the Centre Communautaire Islamique de l’Est de Montréal after a man shot at the mosque’s windows with an air rifle Monday evening.

Read more: Montreal mosque says windows broken after man shot at building with air pistol

Organizers — which include National Council of Canadian Muslims — say such events need to be denounced in order to avoid bigger tragedies.

“We are extremely concerned that such events, unchecked, set dangerous precedents that can lead our society into an alarming downward spiral,” a statement sent by organizers read. “No place of worship, or any place of peaceful gathering for that matter, should be subject to such threats. Such incidents run against all the values we believe in, and cherish, as a society in Quebec”, added Ehab Lotayef of the Citizens’ Rights Movement.

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show masked man shooting air pistol at Montreal mosque' Video appears to show masked man shooting air pistol at Montreal mosque
Video appears to show masked man shooting air pistol at Montreal mosque

Several politicians have condemned the incident, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “It is completely unacceptable,” the tweet read in part.

READ MORE: Ceremonies marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting begin with call for gun control

Organizers, would like to hear Quebec’s premier follow suit.

“Mr. Legault has to come out and condemn systemic racism, condemn Islamophobia but more than anything, come out and support all of us Quebecers,” Yusuf Faqiri, Quebec Director of Public Affairs for the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Faqiri says an open letter will be sent to Legault outlining the concerns.

Police are investigating the incident.

