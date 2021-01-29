Online events mark fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A series of commemorations marking the fourth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting are taking place Friday and Saturday.

Six Muslim men were killed and five others wounded shortly after finishing evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre on Jan. 29, 2017.

Virtual events organized by the mosque and affiliated groups will begin shortly before 11 a.m. Friday with a reading from the Qur’an, which will be streamed on platforms such as Facebook and Zoom.

A vigil is also scheduled to take place in the Montreal neighbourhood of Parc-Extension, which has a large Muslim population.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which was publicized Thursday, one of the co-founders of the Islamic cultural centre, Boufeldja Benabdallah, said the federal government hasn’t done enough to get handguns off the market.

Also on Thursday, the federal government announced that it plans to make Jan. 29 the “National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.”