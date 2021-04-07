EE Football Team finalizes coaching staff for 2021 CFL season

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Football Team named its coaching staff for the 2021 CFL season, which will be led by first-year head coach Jamie Elizondo who was hired back on Feb. 1.

Elizondo will also have the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Six other coaches have been retained who were on the staff of former Edmonton Football Team head coach Scott Milanovich.

Noel Thorpe will serve as the team’s assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

A.J. Gass retains his role as special teams coordinator and will coach the linebacker.

Winston October is the team’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

Demetrious Maxie will return as defensive line coach, John McDonnell as offensive line coach and Derek Oswalt will be a defensive assistant.

The newcomers to the coaching staff are assistant to the head coach and special teams assistant Chris Rippon, running back coach James Vollono and offensive assistant Vincent Campbell.

Rippon has 37 years of coaching experience in the NCAA, this will be his first stint as a coach in the CFL. Vollono will also coach in the CFL for the first time after spending his first few years in the NCAA since 2013. Campbell is a product of Simon Fraser University and was on the coaching staff of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2019.