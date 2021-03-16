Longtime member of Edmonton Football Team Calvin McCarty retires

Send this page to someone via email

Calvin McCarty played 13 seasons with the Edmonton Football Team before calling it a career on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of questions out there,” said McCarty. “I have a family. I can’t have one foot in, one foot out. Potentially training, potentially maybe playing, potentially not.”

It’s an emotional decision for the kind-hearted athlete.

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years,” said McCarty. “Since I was six, so it’s definitely tough.”

McCarty’s best statistical season came in 2008 when he rushed for 490 yards and caught 70 passes for 598 yards. But McCarty’s career was defined by his willingness to do whatever the team needed. He never complained about how many times he saw the ball.

“It’s about making your reps count — not counting your reps,” said McCarty. “The best ability is availability.

“Being available, not just on the field but to your teammates. Being a friend, a fan. Being there because you know it’s bigger than us.”

“Cal is a one-of-a-kind guy,” said EE quarterback Trevor Harris. “You don’t play in this league for as long as you do without being one, an outstanding football player, or two, an outstanding locker room guy.

“He was always there when you needed him, and he was the guy that was never going to fail you on third and two. He was the guy that was going to be there. He was going to show up. He was going to put in the work.”

McCarty, of course, is incredibly proud of his Grey Cup championship, but he said the best memories and what he’ll miss the most is the little things.

“Yeah the championship is great, but the relationships,” he said, choking back tears.

“Everything. I love it. Sitting in meetings, analyzing film, talking to your buddies, coming up with game plans. The little things that go into being able to go out there and perform and put smiles on people’s faces.”

McCarty said he’ll still be around football. He is working as an education assistant at Bellerose High School where helps train student athletes.

Once it is safe, he will also be back in the fitness centre training special needs students. McCarty also works for a company that helps young football players get recruited into the NCAA.

