EE Football Team signs 7 players from its 2020 draft class

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Football Team locked up seven players from its 2020 draft class including offensive lineman and four overall selection Tomas Jack-Kurdyla from the University of Buffalo.

Jack-Kurdyla played 47 games for the Bulls over the last four seasons, making 40 starts at guard.

In 2019, the six-foot-three, 300-pound football player from Montreal was part of an offensive line group that earned an honourable mention for the Joe Moore Award which is awarded to the top 15 offensive lines in Division 1 NCAA.

Defensive lineman Alain Pae — a second-round pick — is is a native of the Czech Republic and last played in 2017 when he recorded 25.5 tackles and six quarterback sacks in eight games for the Gee Gees, earning OUA All-Conference Rookie honours.

Linebacker Malik Tyne — a third-round pick — played 43 games in four seasons for Towson University.

In 2019, Tyne played 12 games, recording 19 tackles, nine quarterback pressures, two quarterback sacks, three tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He was used primarily in blitz packages.

Guelph Gryphons defensive back Dotun Aketepe — a fourth-round pick — who was selected as an OUA Second Team All-Star in 2019 after averaging five tackles per game and recording three interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — and one quarterback sack.

Wagner offensive lineman and Fort Erie, Ont., native Chris Gangarossa — a sixth-round pick — started the majority of his games at left tackle for Seahawks.

York defensive end Rossini Sandjong — a seventh-round pick — and Carleton running back Mitch Raper — an eighth-round pick — round out the class.

Last week, the Edmonton Football Team signed kicker and their fifth-round selection Dante Brown from Fort Hays State who was named special teams player of the year twice in Division 2 of NCAA.

In 35 games, Brown connected on 84 per cent of his field goal attempts while recording a 42.4 yard punt average.