Sports

Edmonton Football Team signs former CFL Most Oustanding Rookie Wilder Jr.

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 9, 2021 3:38 pm
Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. (32) celebrates a touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. (32) celebrates a touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Edmonton Football Team general manager and vice-president of football operations Brock Sunderland said this free agency would likely not be as aggressive as in years past considering the work he accomplished prior to Tuesday.

When CFL free agency opened at 10 a.m. MST, Sunderland still put himself to work and dipped into the market.

The Edmonton Football Team signed American running back and former 2017 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie James Wilder Jr. to a one-year contract.

Wilder Jr. played three seasons for the Toronto Argonau, helping them win a Grey Cup in 2017. In that season, Wilder Jr. rushed for 872 yards and scored five touchdowns.

In 44 career CFL games, Wilder Jr. has recorded 2,027 rushing yards, a 5.6 yard rushing average and has scored eight touchdown. He’s also recorded 1.487 receiving yards while recording over 500 yards twice in 2017 and 2018 while scoring five touchdowns.

Last off season, he signed with the Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton EskimosCFL Free AgencyEdmonton football teamJames Wilder Jr.
