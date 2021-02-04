Menu

Sports

Hello, Sir! Edmonton Football Team brings back SirVincent Rogers

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 4, 2021 2:13 pm
Click to play video 'Jaime Elizondo hired as the new head coach of the Edmonton Football Team' Jaime Elizondo hired as the new head coach of the Edmonton Football Team
Jaime Elizondo has been hired as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team, as well as the team's offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach. Quinn Phillips has more on the noon news.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Football Team signed American SirVincent Rogers to a one-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman was due to become a pending free agent this coming Tuesday.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team signs veteran defensive end Shawn Lemon

Rogers hasn’t suited up for the green and gold yet after tearing his bicep during training camp ahead of the 2019 CFL season. The injury ended his year.

Rogers has made 87 starts primarily at left tackle for the Toronto Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.

Read more: Edmonton signs CFL all star receiver Greg Ellingson for another year

In 2015, he was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman. Rogers is a three-time Eastern Division All-Star and a two-time CFL All-Star.

Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton EskimosCFL Free AgencyEdmonton football teamEE Football TeamSirVincent RogersEdmonton Football Team signs Rogers
