Hello, Sir! Edmonton Football Team brings back SirVincent Rogers

On Thursday, the Edmonton Football Team signed American SirVincent Rogers to a one-year contract extension.
The 34-year-old offensive lineman was due to become a pending free agent this coming Tuesday.
Rogers hasn’t suited up for the green and gold yet after tearing his bicep during training camp ahead of the 2019 CFL season. The injury ended his year.
Rogers has made 87 starts primarily at left tackle for the Toronto Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.
In 2015, he was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman. Rogers is a three-time Eastern Division All-Star and a two-time CFL All-Star.
