Sports

Edmonton Football Team names Jaime Elizondo new head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2021 10:08 am
Jaime Elizondo has been hired as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team. (File: 2018).
Jaime Elizondo has been hired as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team. (File: 2018). John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images

Jaime Elizondo has been hired as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team.

Edmonton made the announcement Monday morning.

Elizondo will also serve as Edmonton’s offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach.

He replaces Scott Milanovich, who resigned the post last week and is expected to be named the quarterback coach of the NFL’s Indianapolis colts.

Read more: Head coach of Edmonton Football Team resigns for NFL opportunity

Elizondo served as the Ottawa Redblacks offensive co-ordinator from 2016-2018, helping the franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2016.

Elizondo reunites with Edmonton starter Trevor Harris. The two spent three seasons together in Ottawa.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
