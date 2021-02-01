Edmonton Football Team names Jaime Elizondo new head coach

Send this page to someone via email

Jaime Elizondo has been hired as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team.

Edmonton made the announcement Monday morning.

Welcome Coach! Jaime Elizondo has been named the 23rd head coach in club history. Full Details: https://t.co/HLWJd6AVb1 pic.twitter.com/eh6Zo9zr1T — EE Football Team (@EdmFootballTeam) February 1, 2021

Elizondo will also serve as Edmonton’s offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach.

He replaces Scott Milanovich, who resigned the post last week and is expected to be named the quarterback coach of the NFL’s Indianapolis colts.

Elizondo served as the Ottawa Redblacks offensive co-ordinator from 2016-2018, helping the franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2016.

Elizondo reunites with Edmonton starter Trevor Harris. The two spent three seasons together in Ottawa.