Edmonton Football Team signs veteran defensive end Shawn Lemom

Lemon drops will be coming to the green and gold in 2021.

The Edmonton Football Team on Wednesday signed American defensive end Shawn Lemon to a one-year contract.

Lemon will be making his second tour of duty with the Edmonton Football Team after recording 15 defensive tackles and six quarterback sacks in 12 games during the 2012 season.

In total, Lemon has recorded 70 career sacks over his nine-year CFL career with Edmonton, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Calgary Stampeders, the Ottawa Redblacks, the Toronto Argonauts, and the B.C. Lions.

Lemon has recorded double-digit sack totals three times including a career-high 14 with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 32 year-old is a two-time Grey Cup champion (2014, 2017) and was named a Eastern Division All-Star in 2016.