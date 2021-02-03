Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Football Team signs veteran defensive end Shawn Lemom

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 3, 2021 12:40 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols fumbles while taking a hit from B.C. Lions DL Shawn Lemon during fourth quarter CFL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols fumbles while taking a hit from B.C. Lions DL Shawn Lemon during fourth quarter CFL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Jason Halstead/CFL

Lemon drops will be coming to the green and gold in 2021.

The Edmonton Football Team on Wednesday signed American defensive end Shawn Lemon to a one-year contract.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team names Jaime Elizondo new head coach

Lemon will be making his second tour of duty with the Edmonton Football Team after recording 15 defensive tackles and six quarterback sacks in 12 games during the 2012 season.

In total, Lemon has recorded 70 career sacks over his nine-year CFL career with Edmonton, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Calgary Stampeders, the Ottawa Redblacks, the Toronto Argonauts, and the B.C. Lions.

Read more: Edmonton signs CFL all star receiver Greg Ellingson for another year

Story continues below advertisement

Lemon has recorded double-digit sack totals three times including a career-high 14 with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 32 year-old is a two-time Grey Cup champion (2014, 2017) and was named a Eastern Division All-Star in 2016.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton EskimosCanadian Football LeagueEdmonton FootballEdmonton football teamEE Football TeamShawn Lemon2021 CFL free-agencyEdmonton signs LemonEE football team Shawn LemonShawn Lemon Edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers