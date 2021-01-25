Head coach of Edmonton Football Team resigns for NFL opportunity

Send this page to someone via email

Scott Milanovich has stepped down as head coach of the Edmonton Football Team before he had a chance to watch the CFL club take a single snap.

Edmonton said in a release Monday that Milanovich is leaving the team to pursue opportunities in the NFL.

“Scott informed me this morning that he was resigning as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team to accept a position in the NFL,” GM/VP of football operations Brock Sunderland said.

“It’s disappointing that he was never able to coach a game for our organization due to the pandemic. Tweet This

“We wish Scott and his family all the best in his future endeavours.”

Milanovich sent a short statement to Global News Monday.

“I wish things had gone differently, but nobody knew COVID was going to happen,” he said.

Milanovich signed with Edmonton in December 2019 immediately after his tenure as quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars ended.

But his debut on Edmonton’s sidelines was wiped out when the CFL cancelled the 2020 CFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining Jacksonville, Milanovich was head coach of Toronto from 2012-16, leading the Argonauts to a Grey Cup victory in his rookie season.

He held various roles on the Montreal Alouettes’ coaching staff from 2007-11 before getting his first CFL head coaching job in Toronto.

–With a file from Morley Scott, 630 CHED