Scott Milanovich ready to work with smaller EE Football coaching staff

COVID-19 has already wiped out the 2020 Canadian Football League season — and it appears the effects of the pandemic will also reach into the 2021 season.

After a year with no revenue, teams across the league have temporarily or permanently laid off staff on both the business and football side of their operations and the Edmonton Football Team is no different.

Speaking on the Double E Coach’s Show on 630 CHED Monday night, head coach Scott Milanovich revealed that he has had to make significant cuts to his coaching staff.

“A couple of months ago I had to release two guys from our staff that we had last year, and then unfortunately this week I found out that we are going to have to release two more. We are going to be heading into January with six coaches including myself.”

Milanovich, who is also the offensive coordinator, says that that defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe and special teams coordinator AJ Gass will return. There are also contract offers out to defensive line coach Demetrious Maxie, offensive line coach John McDonell and receivers coach Winston October.

Terry Eisler, Kelly Jeffrey and Derek Oswalt were also on the EE coaching staff for 2020.

A six-man coaching staff will create more work for the coaches, but Milonovich says that will not be an excuse.

“We expect to win and these guys will be well coached. If we go into the season with only six coaches that’s not going to change. We are going to find our way to push through it. Guys are going to have to pick up the slack and do a little bit more”

There is a chance that the staff will grow, but that depends on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds over the next year.

“I’ve been told there is a good chance that we can rehire two of them on a seasonal basis when training camp starts” said Milanovich. who has been on the job for almost a year and is still waiting to coach his first game with Edmonton.

“There are plenty of people in our organization and in organizations across the league that are losing their jobs and we all know why,” he said.

“You go from being upset about the whole situation to being thankful that you have job in this day and age.” Tweet This

Budget cuts and a reduction in the CFL football operation cap are the main reasons for the reduction to the coaching staff.