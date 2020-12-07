Edmonton Football Team extends contract of GM Brock Sunderland

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday the Edmonton Football Team announced a contract extension for general manager and vice-president of football operations Brock Sunderland.

“I’m excited and honored to continue as the GM of this storied franchise,” Sunderland said in a statement on the team’s website.

“Along with being fortunate to work with great people daily, I’m happy I get to stay in the city of Edmonton.

“I moved here immediately upon getting hired in 2017 and I have fallen in love with it here and now consider this home. Tweet This

“Chris (Presson), Scott (Milanovich) and I are eager to get back on the field and we’re doing all we can to reach the ultimate goal of being Grey Cup Champions.”

The contract will run through to the end of the 2023 CFL season, which matches the contract length of head coach Milanovich, who signed his deal in December of 2019.

Sunderland arrived in Edmonton in 2017. In his three seasons at the helm of the Double E, he has helped the team reach the playoffs twice, including an appearance in two division finals.

The team’s overall record under Sunderland is 31-27.

Now Sunderland’s task is to whittle away at his pending free-agent list, which stands at 47 ahead of Feb. 9 when free-agency in the CFL opens.

On Monday morning the CFL officially lifted the moratorium on teams re-signing their free-agents which means normal football operations can now resume as the league prepares to return to the field in 2021.