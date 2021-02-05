Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Punter Hugh O’Neill back with Edmonton Football Team

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 5, 2021 5:42 pm
Kicker Hugh O'Neill following practice at the fieldhouse at Commonwealth Stadium on July 24, 2017.
Kicker Hugh O'Neill following practice at the fieldhouse at Commonwealth Stadium on July 24, 2017. Courtesy: Edmonton Eskimos

On Friday, the Edmonton Football Team signed National punter and Edmonton native Hugh O’Neill to a two-year contract extension.

The deal will run through the end of the 2022 CFL season.

Read more: Hello, Sir! Edmonton Football Team brings back SirVincent Rogers

O’Neill will be entering his sixth season in Edmonton and will reunite with placekicker Sean Whyte.

In 2019, O’Neill recorded a 45.1-yard punting average with a net average of 36.9 yards. He recorded only one single while pinning his opponent inside the 10-yard line five times.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team signs veteran defensive end Shawn Lemon

O’Neill’s directional kicking was strong as well; he tied for the second best percentage in the CFL, with 53 per cent of his punts landing outside the numbers.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton EskimosCFL Free AgencyEdmonton football teamEE Football TeamHugh O'Neil
Flyers
More weekly flyers