Punter Hugh O’Neill back with Edmonton Football Team

On Friday, the Edmonton Football Team signed National punter and Edmonton native Hugh O’Neill to a two-year contract extension.

The deal will run through the end of the 2022 CFL season.

O’Neill will be entering his sixth season in Edmonton and will reunite with placekicker Sean Whyte.

In 2019, O’Neill recorded a 45.1-yard punting average with a net average of 36.9 yards. He recorded only one single while pinning his opponent inside the 10-yard line five times.

O’Neill’s directional kicking was strong as well; he tied for the second best percentage in the CFL, with 53 per cent of his punts landing outside the numbers.

