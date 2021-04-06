Hamilton police looking for potential witness to fatal July 2020 stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are still trying to track down a man who may have witnessed a homicide in the city more than seven months ago.

Nineteen-year-old Ali Mohummad was stabbed to death on July 29, 2020 after police say he and his friends were swarmed and ambushed by a mob in a plaza parking lot at Limeridge Road West and Kendale Court.

Investigators with the Major Crime Unit have obtained hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from various vantage points in the area and have used it to identify others who were present during the incident.

Police have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to as detectives believe he has material information to assist in the investigation, saying he was in a position to directly see what happened.

The man is in his early 20s, and at the time of the photo he had black hair, a full beard, and was wearing a grey and black t-shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Police are looking to speak to the male captured, as they believe he has material information to assist in the murder investigation of Ali Mohummad. READ MORE:https://t.co/C3vvLl27tz pic.twitter.com/7eRuaj9B5b — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 6, 2021

Police say he was seen leaving the area heading northbound across the parking lot of 11 Kendale Court, where he hopped the fence and continued into the housing complex at 45 Montcalm Drive.

Police are asking the man, or anyone who knows him, to contact them.

Two teenagers are facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

